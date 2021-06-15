Mijas Water Park Reopens Its Facilities

The Las Cañadas de Mijas Water Park reopens its doors with improvements and security measures.

The mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the Councillor for Parks and Gardens, Laura Moreno, visited the facilities located in Las Cañadas this morning, June 15, to publicise the news and the security measures that have been implemented in the enclosure.

“It is a genuine park that we have put a lot of care in this last year so that it is fully operational. We have changed the system to avoid breakdowns, it is a closed circuit to keep the water in continuous operation, so water will not be wasted and it will guarantee that there is no push button, which was what was giving us many problems”, explains the mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, who has planned that with this system “the temperature of the park will be reduced and that will make the day of those who visit it more pleasant.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The park, which could not open last year due to the pandemic, has a specialized pavement for water and 1,500 meters of fenced surface, landscaped areas, pergola and children’s games that make it “a very visitable area this summer.” González recalls that “it is important that those who enter the water area do so with appropriate footwear to avoid slipping.”

The mayor of Parks and Gardens, Laura Moreno, has detailed that in addition to the installation of the closed water circuit, the grids have been “replaced, some motors have been renewed and the water goes through hygiene measures carried out by a company specialising in this matter so that our boys and girls can play safely here”.

The Water Park will be open until next September from 10:30 to 20:30.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.