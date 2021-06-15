Malaga Port Receives Its First Cruise Ship Today After Restrictions Were Lifted.

THE port of Malaga today welcomed the cruise ship TUI-owned ‘Mein Schiff 2’, which sailed in at 6.00am. The passenger ship is the first to dock in a port area on the Iberian Peninsula after restrictions were lifted after the State of Alarm in Spain came to an end.

This vessel belongs to the German shipping company and global holiday package operator, TUI. It arrived from the Canary Islands and after a short stay will carry on to Palma de Mallorca.

Passengers will begin to disembark from the ship at 8.30am and will go on ‘bubble’ excursions. The protocol dictates that they should avoid contact with the local population. The ship sets sail at 7.00pm to it’s final destination in Mallorca.

This vessel will coincide with another from the same company which is expected to dock during the morning to make a technical stopover, but this time without passengers.

The TUI shipping company is developing a ‘bubble’ cruise experience, in which it transports its passengers on its own planes and only allows excursions organised by the company itself, thereby guaranteeing that the health and security measures against Covid-19 are respected at every moment.

Since July 2020, the company has been operating cabotage itineraries in the Canary Islands that are being hailed as a success story, so the choice of the port of Malaga reinforces the company’s commitment to Spanish destinations, consolidating the importance of cruise traffic in the Andalucian region.

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, through a resolution of the General Directorate of the Merchant Marine Organisation, lifted the ban on May 30, so that international cruise ships could once again dock in the country’s ports.

The president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, said: “The arrival of the ‘Mein Schiff 2’ is the result of the constant work of all the people involved in these 15 months, with constant conversations between the shipping companies, and the management of the cruise terminal regarding the security protocols necessary to receive to cruise passengers, “said Rubio.

The president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, speaking of the important news said, “This is truly important news because we have been working for months for the arrival of this moment with the application of all the security measures.”

The Port Authority President is confident on a post Covid recovery and commented that they will recover, “little by little the number of cruise passengers we had in the past, who are a source of wealth and employment. Tourism that in the future will continue to grow and contribute to the Malaga economy,” he said.

