Malaga Looking For People Between 18 And 55 For Depression Study

RESEARCHERS in Malaga are seeking people between the ages of 18 and 55 for a study about the prevention of depression.

Researchers at the Institute of Biomedical Research in Malaga are seeking people between the ages of 18 and 55 years old for a study about the prevention of depression. The study will involve six research groups from six autonomous communities – Andalucia, Aragon, Castilla-León, Galicia, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands – belonging to the Research Network on Prevention and Health Promotion (redIAPP). Researcher at Ibima, family doctor at the Málaga-Guadalhorce Health District and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Malaga, Dr. Juan Ángel Bellón, is the national coordinator of the study.

This research group has been studying the prevention of depression, both nationally and internationally, for a long time and Dr Bellón recently published a study that looked into ways to prevent depression through mobile applications.

Bellón assured that “it is necessary to demonstrate that a specific depression preventive program, in this case the e-pD-WORK, works, since the e-pD-WORK intervention is not a treatment for depression, but a program to prevent depression from starting, therefore it would act as a vaccine against depression.”

Members of the Ibima research group claimed that it is extremely important to have volunteers to be able to advance in investigations that have an important social impact. Depression in Spain affects two and a half million people and the researcher leading this investigation said that “if the e-pD-WORK intervention works, it would prevent a lot of suffering for individuals and their families.”

This study focuses on people within the working population “because difficulties and dissatisfaction at work can lead to depression, which is one of the most frequent causes of sick leave. Depressed people, in turn, have problems maintaining and seeking care.”

The research group of the e-pD-Work study has developed an intervention that is implemented in the mobile phones of volunteers, and Bellón explains that participants will be able to use the preventive app free of charge. There are also no limits on when and where they use the app and for how long, Malaga Hoy reports.

The research team has prepared a video explaining this project and those interested in participating in the study can do so from the website: https://epdwork.org/.

