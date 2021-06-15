Malaga Celebrates The National Day Of Spanish Sign Language.

Malaga joins in with the celebrations for the national day of Spanish sign language. The event was held on Monday, June 14 and the event is celebrated every year on this date.

The celebration was organised by the Society of Deaf People of Malaga (SFSM) was held in Malaga’s Plaza de la Merced. At the main event the delegate of the Andalusian Government, Patricia Navarro, read a manifesto with the aim of supporting deaf people.

Navarro highlighted that whenever a deaf person is present: “sign language must be present.” The delegate added that sign language is: “decisive in ensuring the full participation of deaf people in their environment, and their access to information and communication”.

The manifesto highlights the fact: “that to speak of sign language is to speak of the right of a whole group to express themselves and be attended to in their own language”, and that “without sign language there is no respect for others, no equal opportunities, and no true inclusion”.

Navarro emphasised that there is: “the need for these messages to reach all the people of Malaga to raise awareness of the importance of supporting sign language and supporting the group of deaf people, and the institutions, of course, are here today to express that support”.

