Kurt Cobain Drawing Sells For £199,000 (€231,000)

KURT COBAIN Drawing Sells In An Auction For £199,000 (€231,000)



A self-portrait caricature drawing by the late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain, drawn in black felt pen on stationary from Singapore’s TNT Music Centre, has sold at auction for more than $281,000 (£199,000 or €231,000).

Cobain, who allegedly took his own life in 1994, aged only 27, captioned the drawing, “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!”, and signed it, “Kurdt Kobain Rock Star”.

His artwork had been listed at a base price of $10,000 (£7,000 or €8,100), so the auctioneers were stunned to see it sell for 28 times its estimated value, to an anonymous buyer, but who they said is a collector and a fan of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain.

Kurt had originally been made during Nirvana’s Nevermind album promotional tour in Singapore in 1992, and given to a freelance photographer who worked with him called Jacque Chong.

The artwork was sold as part of a three-day event called Julien’s Auctions Music Icons, during which, memorabilia including five of Eddie Van Halen‘s electric guitars, two guitars that had been made for Prince, sold for more than $5m (£3.5m or €4.1m), according to Sky News.

A glossy red coloured Yamaha Signature Series C-1 Baby Grand Piano, with a matching bench, signed by rock star Elton John went for $150,000 (£106,000 or €123,000), with a set of Bernie Taupin‘s handwritten lyrics for Elton’s ‘Candle In The Wind’ sold for $76,800 (£54,000 or €63,000).

Another lot was the outfit that Cher wore in her music video for the 1989 hit 'If I Could Turn Back Time' – the black jersey and net cut-out bodysuit with matching black motorcycle jacket – which sold for $115,200 (£81,600 or €94.900). Also, some handwritten letters that Britney Spears had sent to a high-school boyfriend were auctioned, and bought by an anonymous buyer.


