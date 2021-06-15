Jet2, EasyJet, And Ryanair Set For Major Boost In Uk Governments Next Green List Plan

Jet2, easyJet, Ryanair And Other Airlines Are Set For Major Boost In The UK Government’s Next Green List Plan.

A DECISION to move Portugal from the government’s green list to amber sparked a furious reaction from travel and aviation bosses last week.

However, more countries look likely to be added to the UK’s green list in the coming weeks because of their improving Covid infection rates and an increase in the number vaccinated.

The Canary Islands, which include destinations such as Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria, have been long-time favourite with Brits wanting to get some sun and sand. While they are currently classified as amber, the Covid rate of 38.4 and jab rate of 47.8 (up from 37.7) puts them on a good footing.

There has been much talk of separating certain island chains from their mainland country, and the numbers the Balearics are posting continue to make a strong case for this argument. Its Covid rate is now 21.7 with a first jab total of, 45.7 per cent, compared to 38.4 and 37.7 back in May 27.

Spain as a whole meanwhile has a disease rate of 61.5 and vaccination figures of 43.4 per cent. The four largest islands are Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera.

Senior figures claimed data shows destinations such as Malta should have been put on the green tier and questioned why Portugal was not put on a “green watchlist” instead.

Paul Charles, chief executive of The PC Agency, was among those in the sector who expressed anger when Portugal was moved to the amber list last week, as it meant no major tourist destination remained in the green tier.

Portugal and other countries such as Malta, Morocco and Grenada should be on the green list but decisions on restrictions were “highly political, not based on data at all,” Mr Charles claimed.

