Irish Gangster Laundered Money Through Mallorcan Holiday Home

Irish gangster Declan Brady, his wife and his mistress money laundered over €1.3m in cash through a Spanish holiday property, the Special Criminal Court in Dublin heard on June 14. All three have pleaded guilty.

Brady, who is a member of feared Kinahan crime group, moved over €400,000 in cash through multiple bank accounts while his wife and 37-year-old mistress also laundered over €750,000 and €200,000 respectively, according to Irish media reports.

His wife Deirdre Brady moved over €140,000 in cash to the Spanish bank account of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh, the second highest member of the Kinahan crime gang, over a five-year period.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She also paid another €3,000 a month to her husband’s Spanish mortgage account on a property in Cala D’Or in Mallorca, totalling over €138,000 between 2014 and 2016, the court heard.

The luxury property has since been repossessed by the bank in Spain.

The Garda’s Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau discovered the Kinahan group’s money laundering operation when they raided the gang’s arms depot in 2017.

They also recovered over €250,000 in cash in a bread bin, a shoebox, a laptop bag and in an attic in County Kildare and a paper trail leading to multiple bank accounts, hundreds of thousands in cash lodgements and money transfers, and properties in Ireland, Spain and Portugal.

Brady, 55, is currently serving an 11-and-a-half-year prison sentence after he admitted being in charge of assault rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition that had been hidden in a business park near Dublin.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories