Information Campaign Of The Municipal Information Centre For Women

A NEW free public service for advice and attention to the needs of the women of Nerja and Maro has been launched.

The Councillor for Equality, Gema Laguna, accompanied by the legal advisor of the Municipal Centre for Information for Women, María Dolores de Haro, presented this morning, June 15, a new information campaign in Nerja and Maro that will be distributed in municipal offices through social networks and in local commercial establishments. The campaign has been financed with funds from the State Pact against Gender Violence of the Ministry of Equality of the Government of Spain.

“The objective of the campaign is to publicise all the services provided by the Municipal Information Centre for Women. A free public service of advice and attention to the needs of the women of Nerja and Maro, as well as to local associations and groups”, explained the councillor.

Laguna has detailed that “the CIM offers guidance in social, legal, and psychological matters, ensuring the confidentiality of the users of the centre. It also carries out activities and programs aimed at achieving the full participation of women in society and the elimination of discrimination based on gender”.

The Municipal Information Centre for Women is located at Calle Almirante Ferrandiz no 12, people can go from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm. You can also contact by phone 952548452, by WhatsApp at phone 664174589 and by email [email protected]

