Iconic ‘La Puente’ Restored to Former Glory in Mijas.

The iconic ‘La Puente’ in Spain’s Mijas has been restored to its former glory after 10 years of being propped up.

‘La Puente’ was formally owned by Josefa Gutiérrez de la Cueva, and the inauguration event was held on Saturday. The event was attended by council members along with associations and relatives of Josefa. The property had been passed on to the Mijas town hall.

The structure has now been returned to its former glory after many months of intense restoration work which was carried out by the Mijas town hall, and residents of Mijas Pueblo have been able to see the rebirth of one the towns emblems.

‘La Puente’ is included in the General Catalogue of the Historical Heritage of Andalucia, and had spent 10 long years been propped up and in need of restoration.

The opening event was attended by the Mayor of Mijas, Josele González and Juan José Ferrer on behalf of the family that owns the farm. Eduardo Martíne, also attended the event and is the author of the poem which has been written on the commemorative plaque at the entrance to ‘La Puente’.

The mayor of Mijas, Joséle González commented that: “Each of the stones that make up ‘La Puente’ is full of history, of the joint feelings of the residents of this town. We all have a history in ‘La Puente’ and that is why our commitment to it was so important.

“From the first minute we decided to restore it, we knew that there was no margin for error, having the responsibility to recover an infrastructure that had been demanded for so many years was a great responsibility,”

He was also enthusiastic about “opening wide ‘La Puente’ for all those who visit us to know it, so that the people of Mijas and their children know its history. Today is a day of thanks to the people of Mijas for their patience”.

