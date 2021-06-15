Eleven Year Old Galician Boy Drowns During School Trip

ELEVEN Year Old Galician Boy Drowns While On An Excursion With His School



Emergency services have today, Tuesday 15, pulled the lifeless body of an eleven-year-old boy from the A Fervenza reservoir, in the municipality of Mazaricos, in the province of A Coruña.

112 emergencies in Galicia reported to Europa Press that they had received a call from an individual at 12.30pm requesting assistance in locating a child – who was part of a group of young children who had gone out on a school excursion to the reservoir – who had fallen into the waters of the reservoir and disappeared from sight.

They immediately contacted the health authorities, who deployed the medical ambulance helicopter that is based in the town of Santiago, along with the Maritime Rescue, the Galician Gardacostas Service, the Guardia Civil, Santa Comba Fire Brigade, the GES de Muros, and the Civil Protection of Mazaricos.

Sadly, shortly after arrival at the location, the boy’s body was subsequently rescued from the waters of the reservoir and confirmed dead at the scene, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Investigators from the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil are in charge of the investigation to clarify the exact circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, although at the moment the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Residents of the municipality of Carballo were obviously shocked at the discovery, and the local government itself released a statement on its social networks to convey their support to the minor’s family members, “Dismayed by the news, in the name of the entire corporation we want to convey the condolences and solidarity of the town of Carballo to the child’s family, even knowing that there is no possible consolation”.

