Electric Bus Connects Barcelona And Madrid For First Time

ELECTRIC BUS Connects Barcelona And Madrid For The First Time in an eleven-hour journey



Two companies, Circontrol, and e-busKar, have made the first route in an all-electric bus between Barcelona and Madrid, to conduct an experiment to check the viability of this mode of transport, with a journey that will last eleven hours and cover a distance of 610km, including breaks to recharge the vehicle.

The electric bus left Sabadell in Barcelona this Monday 14 at 6am and is scheduled to arrive at San Sebastián de Los Reyes in Madrid at 7pm on Monday evening.

This is a pilot test that aims to demonstrate the viability of electric transport on long-haul trips, as reported by its promoters in a statement, and as this is the first trip of its type, the promoters have planned recharge times that are longer than they really needed to be, with stops in Torrefarera in Lleida, Zaragoza, and Monreal de Ariza in Zaragoza.

The model that is being used on this pioneering journey is a 100 per cent electric Karsan Atak EV 220kwh Bus, which is eight metres long, with a capacity for 52 passengers, and has a maximum range of 300km, according to heraldo.es.

The devices used to recharge the electric bus are the Raption 50 fast chargers manufactured by the company Circontrol , designed to meet the needs of large fleets, and for vehicles – such as electric bus that connects two cities – that need to continue their journey in less than 30 minutes.

The two companies involved in this pilot test are Circontrol, which is based in Viladecavalls, Barcelona, and specializes in charging solutions for electric mobility, along with e-busKar, which distributes sustainable vehicles manufactured by Turkey’s Karsan.

