 €200 Million For Super Fast Internet In Rural Areas Of Spain

Brussells has permitted a plan that will enable high-speed broadband to those who live in underpopulated rural areas in Spain with poor connections. The new plan is to encourage people to relocate to dying villages, according to The Wall.

€200 million in funds will be allocated to Spain through the Next Generation recovery plan and internet speeds of up to 300Mbps will be offered to rural areas with slow internet speeds.

Brussels has said that this measure will help guarantee download speeds of over 100 Mbps for the whole of the Spanish population by 2025.

There is around 8 per cent of people in Spain living in areas where internet speeds of 100Mbps are not available, mainly in the nearly 7,000 villages in the country that have less than 5,000 inhabitants.

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, is planning on travelling to Madrid tomorrow, Wednesday, June 16, to hand the approved reform plan to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The plans allow for a €4.3 billion budget for 5G and broadband internet projects in rural Spain, an investment that should be the first of many.

Over the past 50 years, Spain’s rural areas have lost 28 per cent of their population as many Spaniards moved to big cities to find jobs.

The announcement comes as foreign tourists are being encouraged to swap the traditional sand and sea holidays to enjoy the charms of the Spanish countryside as Pedro Sanchez announced a plan to save Spain’s dying villages. 42 per cent of villages are at risk of depopulation in comparison to the European 10 per cent average.

