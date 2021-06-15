Demonstrations Spring Up Across Spain.

Demonstrations have been springing up in Spain, in outrage over the growing number of gender violence cases.

Demonstrations have been occurring in Spain in a bid to reject gender violence after the tragic death of Olivia whose body was found by search teams of the coast of Tenerife. This is just one of a number of cases of gender violence and this one sadly involved young children. Olivia and her sister Anna went missing and are presumed to have been murdered by Tomás Gimeno, in a bid to get back at their mother.

On Friday about 800 people headed out to protest in the center of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. This is only a few kilometres away from where the Ángeles Alvariño boat was still continuing to search for Anna’s body. Most of the protesters were women and Saray and Verónica who attended the protest commented that: “We are sad, we are indignant.”

The protesters were also speaking out against the violence that 17-year-old Rocío Caíz faced. Tragically her ex-boyfriend killed her before cutting into pieces in Seville. The young mum had a four-month-old baby and days after her death her ex-boyfriend confessed to the murder.

Marta Carramiñana, is a member of the Madrid Feminist Movement, and she commented that: “They are murdering us and we want to stay alive,”

She went on to add that: “We need feminist education from an early age to combat this violence, because these men aren’t crazy or sick, they are healthy children of the patriarchy” as reported El Pais.

Many town halls across Spain are also standing up and speaking out against gender violence too.

