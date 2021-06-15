Cremating Your Pet Gives It A More Dignified Departure

CREMATING Your Pet Can Offer A Much More Dignified Departure when the time comes



Pets, and we are talking mainly about dogs or cats here, become like a part of the family throughout their years with us – often loved by owners just as much as they love their kids – and strong emotional bonds get formed, while to some people they are their only friend and companion in life.

When a pet dies it really can be a traumatic experience having to say goodbye to them, after all the happy memories gathered through the years, and of course the times they were not maybe as well behaved as they should have been, but those moments tend to be soon forgotten and they are back in the good books again.

One dilemma that pet owners will always have is that moment of thinking where exactly do you bury them, and not everybody has a garden with the pet’s favourite tree that you can dig a hole to bury them under, which is why the concept of cremation is an interesting option, let’s face it, we do it for our family members, and pets are part of our family ar they not?

A company in Rincón de la Victoria, in the province of Malaga, called Don Animal, offers this cremation service for pets, and it becoming a service that is increasingly more in demand as more pet owners become aware of it, and of course, you end up with the pet’s ashes that you can keep – as with a relative – anywhere that you wish, or, you can spread the ashes in some favourite spot, as reported by axarquiaplus.es.

Don Animal is also a reputable facility that offers other animal services such as kennels, or veterinary, and they are regulated by law for carrying out animal cremations, where you can choose from various types of service, such as the intimate cremation, where you can also be present throughout the process, or they will cremate your pet then deliver the ashes to your home in an urn, complete with a certificate and photo frame.

The Don Animal facility is located on the El Olivar estate in the Granadillas stream, in Rincón de la Victoria, and they also have two other locals in the municipality, one is at No131, Ave del Mediterráneo, Rincón de la Victoria, and the second is located at No66, Ave de Málaga, La Cala del Moral.

They can be contacted on Tel: 952 971 663

and are open Monday to Friday: 10am – 2pm and 4.30pm – 7pm

and on Saturdays from 10am – 2pm.

