Christian Eriksen Gives Thumbs Up And Smiles From Hospital Bed In First Picture Since Euro 2020 Collapse.

Denmark star Christian Eriksen took a selfie from his hospital bed today as he continues his recovery from his almost fatal collapse while playing against Finland at Euro 2020. Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest but appears in good spirits in a photo and message posted by the Danish FA.

The former Tottenham ace was watched by millions as he received CPR on the pitch and is now reported to be in a stable condition. He has released his first public statement since the incident, insisting he ‘feels better’ and ‘won’t give up’, posting a photo on Instagram of himself giving a thumbs up in his hospital bed.

Alongside the smiling picture, a message read: “Hello everyone, Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. “It means a lot to me and my family. I’m fine — under the circumstances.”

He added: “I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. “Best, Christian“.

British referee Anthony Taylor immediately stopped the game, quickly realising the severity of the situation, as Erikson’s teammates ran and formed a circle around him to cover him from the view of spectators, as he lay next to the touchline, with sheets also being held up to block any view.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was seen comforting a young woman, possibly Erikson’s wife or girlfriend, but no further news is forthcoming, and there seems to be a total blackout on television coverage, with the BBC going to adverts and not returning to the match coverage.

