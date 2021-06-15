Chrissy Teigen Apologises For Being a Troll

Chrissy Teigen has apologised for being a troll. She returned to social media after a hiatus and admitted she was a cyberbully.

Teigen had been silent on Twitter since TV personality Courtney Stodden, who is non-binary, accused her of bullying them a decade ago.

Teigen, a model and TV presenter, shared a lengthy blog post to publishing platform Medium and described the last month as “VERY humbling”.

In her latest apology, shared with her 13.5 million social media followers, Teigen said “not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past”.

The 35-year-old said she is “truly ashamed” of some of her old tweets.

She said, “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humour. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

Teigen said she was insecure, “In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities. Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core.

“I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. My goal is to be so good that my kids will think this was all a fairy tale. Not the fake good. The good that has the best intentions, the good who wakes up wanting to make her friends, family, her team and fans as happy as possible,” she added.

