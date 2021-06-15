Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson Quits England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has sensationally pulled out of England’s Euro 2020 squad. Henderson has withdrawn due to a hip injury and been quickly replaced in Gareth Southgate’s squad by Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale had been named in an initial 33-man squad though missed out with Henderson, Jordan Pickford, and Sam Johnstone chosen in the final 26. Pickford is Southgate’s No. 1 and impressed in the win over Croatia, though it had been thought that Henderson would be first-choice replacement should the Everton keeper be unavailable.

The Manchester United goalkeeper had been struggling with a hip problem and the Football Association confirmed today, Tuesday, June 15, that he will play no further part in the tournament.

Henderson will now return to Old Trafford while Ramsdale will join up with the squad once passing Covid protocols.

The FA said in a statement: “Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Dean Henderson in England’s UEFA EURO 2020 squad.

“Henderson withdraws with a hip issue that would continue to limit his involvement in training throughout the tournament. Under UEFA regulations, squads are permitted to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds at any stage.

“The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021/22 season.

“Ramsdale was originally a member of Gareth Southgate’s pre-tournament group in Middlesbrough having played for England at this year’s UEFA U21 EURO in Slovenia in March.

“The Sheffield United player, a 2017 UEFA U19 EURO winner, will now follow standard Covid-19 testing protocol before entering the camp.”

Ramsdale, 23, in uncapped at senior level and will now join Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone as the goalkeepers available to Southgate for the remainder of the Euros.

