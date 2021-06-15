THE Balearic Government to extend entry controls at ports and airports in the Balearic Islands for passengers from other autonomous communities from June 15 to July 31.

The measures of the Agreement, which must be ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands, provide that the digital Covid certificate of the European Union may be presented.

The Government considers it essential to continue with a slow escalation and with the utmost caution, taking into account the higher incidence of SARS-CoV-2 in other autonomous communities and on the European continent.

Thus, in the case of autonomous communities or cities that have a cumulative incidence rate of 14 days in excess of 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the following measures are established.

If the travellers are residents and return from a journey of more than 72 hours, they must undergo, according to their choice, any of the following specific measures:

– Carrying out a PCR or a TMA in the 72 hours prior to arrival in the Balearic Islands, free of charge as long as it is carried out in one of the centres approved by the Health Service of the Balearic Islands.

– Carrying out a rapid antigen test (PRAg) in the 48 hours prior to arrival in the Balearic Islands, free of charge as long as it is carried out in one of the centres approved by the Balearic Islands Health Service.

The list of cities and centres where the Health Service has agreed to carry out the PDIA (PCR and rapid antigen test) can be consulted at www.viajarabaleares.ibsalut.es.

– Carrying out a rapid antigen test within a maximum period of 48 hours after arrival, at the centres set up in the Balearic Islands to carry out the tests. In this case, the person traveling must agree to be in quarantine until he obtains the negative result and send the result of the test to the email address that appears on the website viajarabaleares.ibsalut.es. If the result is positive, it must be submitted to the instructions of the health authority.

– Quarantine of ten days at your home or place of residence.

The choice of any of the above options must be indicated in the questionnaire to be completed before traveling to the Balearic Islands or, on arrival, at the port or airport checkpoint, and has, for all intents and purposes, the consideration of responsible declaration.

If the positive result of the tests is known before the trip, this trip cannot be carried out, and, if it is known in the Balearic Islands, the affected people must submit to the instructions of the health authorities and mandatory insulation.

If they are non-residents, the above specific health measures apply to them, but the cost of PCR, TMA or rapid antigen testing that has been done at source or that they undergo upon arrival will not be borne in any case by the Service. of Health.

The following are exempt from these obligations:

a) People who travel outside the Balearic Islands for a period of less than 72 hours and who declare, on their return and under their responsibility, that during this period they have not had symptoms compatible with Covid-19. b) People living in autonomous communities or cities with a cumulative incidence of 14 days in less than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. c) Cargo carriers and crews of commercial or merchant aircraft and ships, provided that they declare, under their responsibility, that during this period they have not had symptoms compatible with Covid-19 and have not been in close contact a positive. d) People under six years of age. e) Persons under the age of 12 who, due to a court ruling between parents, have to travel to the Balearic Islands periodically. f) Persons holding an EU digital Covid certificate or an official document proving that they have received the full vaccination schedule within eight months of travel, or at least one dose of a vaccine authorized by the EMA against Covid-19 —in this second case, more than 15 days before the trip— within the previous four months, or accrediting with a medical certificate that they have passed the disease in the last six months.

The persons referred to in letters a), e) and f) must also fill in the questionnaire at the checkpoint in the port or airport before traveling to or arriving in the Balearic Islands.

Once the measures have been authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands, the Agreement will be published in the Official Gazette of the Balearic Islands, from which time it will become effective. It will remain in force until midnight July 31.

