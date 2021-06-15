Arrival Of Mein Schiff 2 Of Tui Cruises Confirms Recovery Of Cruise Sector

The arrival of the ship Mein Schiff 2 of the German shipping company TUI Cruises confirms the beginning of the recovery of the cruise sector on the Costa del Sol.

Different authorities were present at the welcoming ceremony to this cruise ship, including the president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, who has indicated that “the Costa del Sol is a safe destination prepared to attract cruise ships with all security measures”.

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism has referred to the importance of this segment and has indicated that “the Costa del Sol is one of the most important cruise destinations in the Mediterranean.”

“This segment represents an economic impact of 41.6 million euros on the Costa del Sol, in a normal year,” as detailed by the president of Costa del Sol Tourism.

“It is a very important segment for the destination and especially for Malaga” stressed Francisco Salado who has indicated that 2I am convinced that we will once again recover the figure of half a million passengers, prior to the pandemic, as soon as the vaccination has advanced.”

And although the recovery is complex, Costa del Sol Tourism is working at the same time as shipping companies, airlines, tour operators and ports, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety and well-being of all passengers.

Regarding the British market, Francisco Salado, has indicated that “I trust that the British will return because also the data we have shows that they want to come to the destination.”

