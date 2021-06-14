YOU CAN NOW Rent A Mobile Or Tablet In Spain with Grover’s new online device rental system

Just like you can rent a car for a week, or even a few days, with the advancement of technology and the appearance of subscription and access rental systems online, with multiple video or book content platforms, this type of system is now being applied to physical devices such as mobile phones and tablets in Spain.

There has been a huge change since the digital world arrived, no longer do we walk to the store to rent a video or a DVD, instead, we subscribe to one of the top-tier digital platforms, where we have instant access to more films, television series, and other media that there are simply not enough hours in our lives to be able to watch it all.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Grover now wants to rent us a cell phone for several months, or as long as we want, instead of buying the mobile, you simply rent it from Grover, just as you would a car, and their system applies not only to mobile phones but to tablets, computers, video game consoles, wearables, etc.

Their idea is that you can rent a device for as long as, or as short a time as you want to, and when you no longer want it, you return it, or swap it for another, and in Spain, they will have around 500 different types of devices available for rent.

Grover also takes great care to point out that all the products in the catalogue are protected by a policy called Grover Care, through which the company covers 90 per cent of any repair costs in the event of accidental damage, which is useful to know when it comes to the ending of the rental agreement.

You can opt for rates of 1, 3, 6, and 12 months, that can be modified, and everything can be done easily on the Grover website, or from your Android application, as reported by elespanol.com.

Mobile prices will vary depending on the model but can start from around €30 euros per month, and of course, when the term ends you can extend it, cancel it and return the device, or buy it.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.