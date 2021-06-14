We asked and our readers answered: it’s time to ditch the masks!

BASED on our Facebook survey, more than 70 per cent of our readers it’s time to ditch the masks once they are no longer mandatory.

The overall feeling is that readers will not be using masks anymore when it ceases to be mandatory or at least not when they are outside, though most agreed that they will continue to do so in shops, banks, public transport, health centres, public buildings and other crowded spaces. Many said that common sense should be used to decide when a mask does or doesn’t need to be worn.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simon, said that he believes that before July it may not be mandatory to wear masks in Spain. We asked you if you would continue to wear a mask even if this is the case.

Despite the resounding no, those who do plan to continue wearing a mask will do so until they are convinced that there is no chance of catching the virus.

One reader, who said that she would continue to wear hers, fears that with new variants coming into Spain, it’s too soon to even consider ditching the masks.

Another said that most of the masks that people use are not effective anyway because they won’t prevent inhalation or exhalation of a virus which spreads in tiny droplets.

Most people think that it’s time to ditch the masks but with common sense and responsibility.

