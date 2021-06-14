We asked and our readers answered: All lives matter!

THE whole world was gripped on Sunday by the image of Danish football star Christian Eriksen lying on the pitch fighting for life. We asked, if players are dropping on one knee before any more matches it proves that ALL LIVES MATTER!

Approximately 80 per cent of our readers who commented or reacted to our Facebook post on Sunday agreed with the statement that All Lives Matter.

One reader commented “singling out one race from another is racism in itself. No colour race or creed is above another. All lives matter not just black ones. It is causing the racialism and segregation of humans. So yes, it is a perfect statement.”

Meanwhile, another reader posted a message from the FA to England supporters, in it could be read “as the team has reiterated many times, they will collectively take the knee ahead of their fixtures during the tournament. They are doing this as a mechanism of peacefully protesting against discrimination, injustice and inequality. This is personally important to the players and the values the team collectively represents. This gesture of unity and fighting against inequality can be traced back as far as the 18th century. It is not new and English football has made it very clear that it does not view this as being aligned to a political organisation or ideology.”

On the other hand, another reader suggested that rather than taking the knee to show their support for unjust situations, players may be appreciated if they made more donations to charities.

Most comments suggested that football fans would be happy to be able to watch the matches without politics being involved. Most importantly, many readers showed their support for Eriksen and wished him a speedy recovery.

