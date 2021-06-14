A DELEGATION which included the President of the Consell de Mallorca is visiting Germany to promote Mallorca as a safe tourist destination.

Accompanied by a number of local tourism and health experts, President Catalina Cladera started her meetings on Monday June 14 and planned to visit Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Hamburg where they expect to talk with top German tour operators including Der Touristik, Alltours and Schauinland.

They have seen a late growing interest from Germany in Mallorca as a holiday destination which is not only well-known but can be trusted as it keeps the spread of the pandemic under control.

Proud of the fact that the epidemiological situation of Mallorca places it as one of the European territories with better control of the spread of Covid-19, with very advanced population vaccination figures and a state of control of care in hospitals they will be encouraging the operators to promote the island to their customers.

Although the summer is fast approaching, they will also be explaining that the island is a year-round destination with top quality hotels ideal for conferences and company meetings, not just a place in the sun for tourists to enjoy.

Much will be made of Mallorca as a sustainable tourist destination as it has recently joined the international network of Sustainable Tourism Observatories of the World Tourism Organisation.

In addition, the delegates will be promoting the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the declaration of the Sierra de Tramuntana as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the category of cultural landscape.

This is a very valuable and popular asset for the promotion of a type of tourism respectful of the environment and that values the natural and human aspects linked to the mountain range.

This visit follows a recent trip to Berlin by Balearic President Francina Armengol and Minister of Tourism Iago Negueruela following the British decision not to include Spain in the Green Light list.

