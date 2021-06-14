Upturn in cyberbullying

Linda Hall
Upturn in cyberbullying
BULLYING: Moved from school to online during lockdown Photo credit: Pixabay

FIFTY of the region’s 116 cyber-bullying cases reported during the 2019-2020 school year were registered in Alicante province.

According to Generalitat’s department of Education, reported cases of online aggression increased overall in the Valencian Community’s schools and high schools by roughly 33 per cent, but by 39 per cent in Alicante province.

In contrast, there was less face-to-face bullying, which dropped by 25 per cent regionally and by 27 per cent in Alicante province.

Experts involved in the KiVa anti-bullying programme developed in Finland, but now used internationally and in Alicante province, pointed out that the most recent investigations were carried out during lockdown.

There had been an inevitable reduction in bullying at school, they agreed, but this was substituted by cyberbullying.

“Levels of long-distance bullying have been maintained.  Those who were habitually bullied are still subjected to it online,” declared the professor of psychology Cristina Salmivalli wo leads the KiVa programme.


