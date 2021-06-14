TUI Cancels More Holidays To Spain, Greece And Italy Due To Green List Uncertainty

Ron Howells
image: Twitter

TUI, the largest leisure, travel and tourism company in the world, has cancelled more holidays until next month at the earliest amid fears that the return of trips abroad may be delayed further, according to The Sun.

The tour operator has already been forced to cancel flights and holidays to many Brit hotspots in recent weeks due to the uncertainty.

The company said in a statement: “We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned.

“We are constantly reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with the government updates every three weeks, with the next update expected on June 24. All customers will be contacted as soon as possible if there is any change to their booking.”

The operator added that due to “ongoing uncertainty” around travel, it has “unfortunately had to cancel all holidays” to the following destinations:


Up to and including June 28:
Zante

Up to and including July 4:
Aruba
Croatia
Cyprus
Greece – Crete (Chania), Kavala, Kefalonia, Mykonos, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki
Italy
Jamaica
Malta
Spain – Mainland Spain, Formentera, Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, La Palma
All TUI, Lakes & Mountains destinations

Up to and including July 11:
Bulgaria
Cape Verde
Costa Rica
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Mexico
Morocco
Tunisia
Turkey


The company also said it has had to cancel all holidays which include non-TUI flights to Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand and UAE up to including July 11.

“All customers impacted by these cancellations will be contacted directly and will be able to request a full cash refund, or to change to a later date or alternative holiday and receive a booking incentive,” TUI added.

“If we need to cancel any future holidays because of updated government guidance, we will be in touch directly and aim to give customers at least seven days’ notice. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding at this time.”

In an earlier update, TUI said: “We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned, including Portugal, Madeira and Porto Santo.

“The following amber destinations, where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, will continue to operate as scheduled: Antigua, Barbados, Corfu, Crete (Heraklion), Cuba (Varadero), Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Grenada, Lanzarote, Kos, Madeira, Porto Santo, Portugal, Rhodes, St Lucia and Tenerife.”

However, all TUI holidays to Florida departing up to June 30 have also been cancelled.

There has been no news as yet regarding cancellations from other airlines, please check back later for updates.

 

