Trafficker arrested in Malaga for distributing cocaine near a church

National Police officers have demolished a cocaine retail outlet in the capital’s central business district. Four people – two men and two women – have been arrested on suspicion of a crime against public health. According to the investigations, the primary suspect, who was imprisoned on a court order, was involved in the sale of drugs via a system known as ‘telecoca’ – he manufactured the substance in response to telephone orders received via a messaging application. Additionally, he went down to walk his dogs and met with consumers near a church near his home to make the delivery. A residential search was conducted as part of this operation.

Thanks to the public’s cooperation, this investigation began after agents got information indicating the presence of a man selling cocaine to residents in a neighborhood in the heart of Malaga.

Investigations revealed the alleged perpetrator’s mode of operation. He appears to have operated in a public walkway – near a church – where he met with clients via a technique known as ‘telecoca.’ Once he received the order by messenger on his mobile phone, he would go down to walk his dogs and then deliver the drugs in the street – in the location previously agreed upon.

Once the primary suspect was thoroughly identified and the house was located, a police operation was conducted that resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the search of the residence. The agents recovered 20 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of hashish, and three grams of marijuana, as well as a precision scale, 2,500 euros, and three huge machetes.

Those apprehended were sent over to the appropriate court authority, which remanded the primary suspect in detention.

