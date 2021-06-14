Top Baby Names In The UK Revealed

The top baby names in the UK for 2020 have been revealed. Tens of thousands of parents register their baby name choices on the UK’s most biggest parenting site each year. Now BabyCentre has released the top 100 charts for boys and girls and reveal what’s been influencing parents in 2020.

One thing is certain, parents did not find inspiration in the Karen meme after the internet was awash with what has become the symbol of a rude, entitled woman. The once-popular name is now on the edge of extinction.

As far as favourites went, the pandemic dominated in one way or another. Parents were inspired by coronavirus heroes, hobbies and symbols of hope. Names from the TV, games and tech that kept us entertained in lockdown also rose. Black activist names from history proved popular in a year where Black Lives Matter gained momentum.

Binge watching has driven baby name inspiration over lockdown as parents have had to move no further than their sofa to find the perfect name.

More babies were called Tiger in 2020, after the animals became the only characters of the surprise hit Tiger King to escape criticism. Meanwhile the names of feuding Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin dropped. Connell appeared in the registrations for the first time after the success of the series Normal People, based on the book by Sally Rooney, although there was no rise for love interest Marianne.

Arabella, the heroine of I May Destroy You, soared 30 places to number 57 and Michaela Coel who created, wrote, co-directed, and executive produced the series was also on the rise outside the top 100. The documentary series The Last Dance, revolving around the career of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls team mates, may have inspired our biggest climber in the boys chart this year, as Michael flew up 28 places.

Emmy board-sweeping Schitt’s Creek boasted two rising stars in the names of two of its main characters. David went up three places to 52 while Alexis was just outside the top 100. Rose, the surname of the family held fast to number 84.

Characters in Animal Crossing, which was so popular it boosted sales of the Nintendo Switch, dominated the girls’ chart. No less than four of the top 10 girls’ names – Olivia, Amelia, Ava and Freya – feature in the game while fellow characters Alice climbed 16 places and Mabel broke into the top 100. Meanwhile Ellie, from the much-anticipated The Last of Us II, went up five places to 39 while other characters Dina and Joel gained more registrations outside the top 100.

But not only lockdown entertainment that has influenced parents’ choices. With not much else to do but enjoy gardens and the great outdoors on our daily walks, once-waning nature names enjoyed a second surge. Rosie and Ivy both climbed the top 20, Poppy went up four places to break in at number 17, Lily broke into the top five, and Eden, Aurora, Luna and Robyn all soared up the top 100. Rowan was a new entry for the boys at number 89, while outside the top 100 boys’ chart Robin, River, Heath, Sky and Ash all enjoyed an uptick in registrations.

Parents looked for positivity and optimism in their name choices outside the top 100s. Nova and Neo, both meaning new, soared in registrations for our girls’ and boys’ names respectively while Hope enjoyed similar success.

Names with hidden positive meanings were on the rise too. Ethan, meaning strong, rose one place to number 13, Isaac, meaning laughter, broke into the top 20 at number 20 after climbing three places and Esme, meaning beloved, soared 23 places to number 48.

Positive inspiration too came from the efforts of Sir Captain Tom Moore to raise money for the NHS as he walked 100 laps of his garden in the lead up to his 100th birthday. Tom rose up the ranks this year and sits just outside the top 100. Thomas held on to a place in the top 20 at number 19 and Tommy was up 10 places to number 28.

On the flip side, with Donald Trump ousted from the White House, Donald saw a fall in registrations. And in a difficult year for the UK government Boris Johnson fell, as did the names of his former aide, Dominic Cummings, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chief Medical Adviser Christopher Whitty.

Girls

Lily+3 Amelia+1 Sophia-2 Olivia-2 Ava+1 Isla-1 Rosie+9 Aria+0 Freya+0 Ella+1 Emily+2 Mia-5 Isabella-3 Ivy-2 Hannah+5 Layla+29 Grace-3 Sophie+3 Evelyn+15 Evie-2 Isabelle-6 Elsie+3 Luna+6 Poppy-7 Willow-1 Phoebe+7 Zara+5 Daisy+12 Florence-3 Charlotte-11 Alice-8 Scarlett+23 Ada+3 Millie-3 Sienna-7 Nur+16 Lyla+25 Chloe+3 Emilia-12 Hallie+28 Zoe+8 Molly-7 Jessica+8 Mila-7 Maisie-2 Eva-4 Maya-17 Ruby-26 Darcie+25 Emma-12 Ayla+15 Penelope+37 Eliza+18 Ellie-15 Lucy+5 Esme-8 Thea+1 Maryam-4 Fatima+0 Lottie+7 Matilda-15 Harper-18 Maeve new! Jasmine+6 Aurora+0 Orla+15 Eliana+16 Aisha+25 Erin-13 Leah new! Arabella-14 Elizabeth new! Maddison+23 Ariana new! Bonnie-3 Maria-3 Mirha new! Bella-15 Gracie+11 Anna-19 Rose+3 Violet-18 Abigail-4 Holly-34 Myla new! Robyn-33 Riley new! Eden-1 Nora-7 Nancy+1 Imogen-15 Gabriella new! Amber-16 Eleanor-25 Georgia-15 Iris-8 Lola-22 Sarah-51 Elodie – new! Clara-22

Boys

Muhammad +0 Noah +0 Oliver +0 Theo +4 George +2 Charlie +3 Leo -2 Harry +3 Freddie -3 Jack +0 Arthur -7 Archie +2 Finley +2 Henry +8 Jaxon +24 Louie +9 Lucas +4 Thomas +1 Alfie -3 Oscar -8 Ethan -8 Isaac -2 Jacob -5 Elijah +9 Max +5 Joshua -9 Adam -4 James -4 Arlo +9 Luca -1 William +9 Tommy -4 Zayn new! Aiden -8 Alexander -1 Logan +6 Ezra +16 Rory +6 Liam -7 Daniel -5 Caleb +17 Teddy -15 Theodore -12 Alex +35 Dylan +2 Reuben -10 Michael +7 Jayden -11 Benjamin +12 Zachary +16 Nathan -5 Roman -4 Ronnie +25 Finn +13 Zack new! Mason -15 Albie +2 Ryan -15 Myles +12 Jude +5 Yusuf -11 Elliot -17 Joseph -8 Harrison -15 Kian -14 Reggie +9 Kayden new! Samuel -5 Levi new! Toby -10 Sebastian -15 Ollie -4 Ayaan -16 Edward +7 Ali -13 Rowan +13 Riley -7 Hugo -5 Hunter -10 David -28 Omar new! Evan new! Jesse -6 Luke -4 Cody new! Frankie +0 Blake +7 Abdul new! Grayson -25 Matteo new! Gabriel -19 Jason -5 Albert +7 Matthew -11 Ibrahim -11 John new! Ahmad new! Jasper -6 Asher new! Kai-18

