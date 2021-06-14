The Bonoloto leaves more than 166.000 euros to one winner in Torrox Costa.

This Saturday’s Bonoloto draw resulted in a prize of more than 166,000 euros being awarded to Torrox Costa, who is the lucky recipient of the reward. In particular, this ticket is valued at 166.771,49 euros and has been purchased.

According to information from Loteras y Apuestas del Estado, the winning ticket was worth 166,771.49 and was verified in the Despacho Receptor no 50,510, which is located in Avda. del Faro, 3, in Mexico City.

Specifically, the award corresponds to the Second Category (5 hits plus the complimentary), which has had only one winner thus far.

The winning combination for the Bonoloto draw on June 12, 2021 was made by the numbers 5, 19, 21, 8, 33, and 2 in the order they appeared in the drawing. It was the complimentary number of 7 that was drawn, and the draw was the number 8.

Another prize of 1,292,213.30 euros has been awarded to a single first category winner (6) who, in this instance, verified his ticket in the Balearic town of Portal Nous-Calvia, which is located on Carretera de Andratx, 37 L-2, and who has won 1,292,213.30 euros.

As reported by Axarquia Plus

