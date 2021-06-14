Swimmer dead from swimming in Torremolinos’s Playamar beach.

At around 20.00 hours, a number of witnesses dialed the emergency telephone number 112 due to discovering a swimmer dead.

According to Emergencias 112 Andaluca, a service affiliated with the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Junta de Andaluca, a swimmer died yesterday evening at Playamar beach in Torremolinos.

When witnesses called the 112 telephone number to report that someone had been taken from the sea with signs of drowning, the incident occurred at approximately 20.00 hours. Following the notification from the coordination center, the EPES (Emergency Public Health Services), the local police, and the Beach Service were alerted.

Lifeguards from the Beach Service who were on the scene carried out the first resuscitation manoeuvres on the man, who finally died, as confirmed to 112 by this service.

No other information has been released.

As reported by Axarquia Plus

