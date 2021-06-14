So whose is it?

ORIHUELA chefs and home cooks complained that Elche is commandeering their Arroz con Costra.

This rice dish, which vaguely resembles paella and has a crust of beaten egg, was first made in Orihuela around 1220.

The recipe stipulating rabbit, chicken, sausages, water, olive oil, salt, saffron and eggs is still safeguarded by the nuns of the Santisima Trinidad convent, explained the city’s Asociacion de Hosteleros.

This is also the same dish that was presented to the Catholic Monarchs when they visited Orihuela in 1488.

While there is no disagreement over the dish itself, which is a Vega Baja favourite, nobody in Orihuela is complaining because Elche city hall has asked the Generalitat’s Culture department to designate Arroz con Costra as an Asset of Intangible Cultural Interest.

What rankled was Elche city hall spokesman Hector Diez’s reference to Arroz con Costra as “an Elche dish par excellence” dating back to 1520.

The city’s shopkeepers and restaurateurs’ association ACMO is now collecting signatures calling on Orihuela city hall to make an official claim to the Arroz con Costra’s Designation of Origin.