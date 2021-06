PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall will use its Plan Resistir surplus to financially assist more self-employed residents and small local firms.

Those who were excluded from the first round of businesses hit by the health crisis include hairdressers, masseurs, stationers, bookshops, toyshops, clothes shops, household products shops, perfume and cosmetics shops, photographic services, taxis and car-repair garages.

Pilar’s Finance councillor Mari Carmen Garcia explained that there is a June 29 for applications and more information is available from the http://www.pilardelahoradada.org/areas/oad/resistir2 website.

