Search for Anna and Tomas Gimeno Expected to Resume Today

The search for Anna and Tomas Gimeno, who is suspected of murdering her and her older sister Olivia, is expected to resume today after the ship that recovered Olivia’s body broke down.

Spare parts for the Angeles Alvarino are expected to arrive by air today, June 14. The search will resume about three-miles off the coast of Tenerife. The Angeles Alvarino has been docked with “technical difficulties” since Saturday.

The Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on June 13 that police “are very pessimistic about being able to find Anna’s body,” La Sexta reported.

Search teams located the body of six-year-old Olivia Gimeno Zimmermann who went missing on April 27 together with her one-year-old sister Anna, on Thursday, June 10.

The coroner for the Canary Islands High Court and the Guardia Civil confirmed that her body had been found on the sea bed in a bag, and weighed down by the anchor from her father’s boat.

Gimeno, 37, is believed to have taken the two little girls – one-year-old Anna and her older sister Olivia – on his boat, which was later found by the police off the east coast of Tenerife. Traces of the father’s blood were located onboard. A child safety car seat was also found floating in the sea, and the Guardia Civil has confirmed that it belonged to Anna.

The children were visiting Gimeno, who reportedly told his ex-partner in a telephone conversation that night that she would never see the children again.

