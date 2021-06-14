Francina Armengol, viewed five social housing units being built as Palma desperately needs more social housing says Balearic President.

Accompanied by the Minister of Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí, and the Mayor of Palma, José Hila, she visited the properties currently under construction in the historic centre of Palma.

These homes began construction in April 2020, a few weeks after the declaration of the state of alarm and are currently in a very advanced state, with a forecast for completion by the end of September this year at a cost of €881,886.

The five public housing units located in a multi-family building are in compliance with public housing regulations requiring a minimum of usable space of 45 m2 per home.

In addition, a ground floor space is also planned for the garage of the IB3 mobile unit, for use at the Xesc Forteza Theatre

Of the five homes, the ground floor one is specially adapted for use by those with limited mobility and all will share a common large inner courtyard.

They have been designed and built following the criteria of sustainable architecture that is being developed ensuring energy efficiency and a reduction in emissions both in the construction process and in the useful life of the property.

These homes will be available for a monthly rent, suitable for the finances of the families who will live there and where they will not pay more than 30 per cent of their income in rent and related expenses.

During 2021 there will be 247 social housing units under construction in Palma at a cost of €35 million.

