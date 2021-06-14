Only nine Covid patients in ICU in Malaga, the lowest figure in 10 months.

CARE pressures have been gradually decreasing for weeks. Five weeks after the State of Alarm was abolished, figures revealed the lowest number of ICU admissions in Malaga in 10 months.

According to data provided by the Regional Ministry of Health and Families and reported by Málaga Hoy, the province’s hospitals have admitted 92 patients with coronavirus, with just nine remaining in the ICU, or Intensive Care Units, where patients with a more serious condition of health are treated.

Thus, the number of patients on the ward (92) is just two more than it was last Friday, while the number in the ICU (nine) is two less.

Last Saturday – the most recent data available – 17 individuals required hospitalisation due to Covid, the largest amount since Friday June 4, when 22 patients required hospitalisation in one day.

Such positive results in terms of care pressure have not been seen since the summer of last year, when hospitals began to feel the effects of the hard confinement.

On August 28, 2020, 131 persons were admitted to hospital after contracting Covid, with nine remaining in the intensive care unit.

Three days previously, there were fewer patients: 82 in the ward and six in the intensive care unit.

This implies that vaccines have a similar effect to confinement, not to mention the anti-Covid measures that are still in place, such as the usage of masks.

As a result, the general situation at Malaga’s hospitals is now even better than it was on August 28, with 39 fewer hospitalised patients.

As has been the case for weeks, the Health Department’s Sunday report makes no mention of the number of infections, deaths, cured patients, or new hospital admissions.

