Not exactly a cottage industry

THE deaths of four prisoners in the Murcia II prison eventually led Guardia Civil investigators to a Bigastro hashish factory.

They had died of heroin and cocaine overdoses and the Guardia Civil’s director general Maria Gamez recently revealed during a visit to Murcia how the subsequent enquiry pinpointed a prisoner with a long history of drug dealing.

Officers from the EDOA anti-drugs unit discovered that he had an extensive network of outside contacts, one of whom had served a four-year sentence in the same prison.

Not only did this second suspect recruit people to smuggle drugs into the prison, but he also maintained a small-scale distribution network, dealing cocaine and hashish in the exterior.

Surveillance into one of his distributors led them to Bigastro where they found the hashish processing factory, one of the first ever to be found in Spain.

The Guardia Civil made six arrests in both Bigastro and Murcia, confiscating 8.3 tons of marijuana and also impounding the industrial machinery used to produce hashish resin.