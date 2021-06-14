Nicky Campbell gets more time to talk to listeners with a new show on 5 Live. Campbell is to present a brand-new programme on BBC Radio 5 Live that will see his popular phone-in show extended through the morning.

It launches later in the year when Nicky leaves 5 Live Breakfast, which he has presented for nearly 20 years. He recently celebrated ten years of working with his co-presenter Rachel Burden in an award-winning partnership.

Campbell will now present a brand-new programme on BBC Radio 5 Live that will see his popular phone-in show extended through the morning. His new show will see him doing more of what he loves most; debating the biggest issues of the day with listeners.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Running from 9-11am every weekday, the new programme will give Nicky more time on air with the station’s listeners; sharing their stories and connecting them with each other.

“It’s why I love 5 Live – hearing from listeners and talking to people about what really does matter to them and their communities,” Nicky said.

“It’s a constant privilege hearing people’s passion, candour, anger and raw honesty. Our listeners make me listen. They make me think, laugh and cry. I can’t wait for this to start.

“Leaving Breakfast is really tough after so many unforgettable programmes with Rachel and the team, but I’ve been getting up at four am for 19 years now so it’s time I had a bit more sleep!” he added.

Nicky is one of the best-known voices in British radio and joined 5 Live from Radio 1 in 1997, where he had worked for 10 years. He’s been at the centre of 5 Live’s coverage of every major news and sporting event and been broadcasting throughout the COVID crisis.

As well as his new show, Nicky will also front a new podcast for 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

Heidi Dawson, Controller of BBC Radio 5 Live, said, “Nicky is the master of radio phone-in broadcasting. The last year with the pandemic has shown just how deep Nicky’s connection is with our listeners across the UK. They have opened up to him about every detail of their lives through this difficult time. We want to give our audience more time on air and Nicky is the perfect presenter to enable that conversation. So, it’s exciting he’ll launch this new show for us, giving him more time to do what he does best.”

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB, MW and online on BBC Sounds. The station is the voice of the UK, bringing audiences news, sport and topical, entertaining conversation. A new 5 Live Breakfast co-presenter to work with Rachel will be announced in due course.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.