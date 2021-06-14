News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Fire risk FIREFIGHTERS are using high pressure hoses to eliminate the highly inflammable fluff from poplar trees that has collected on the ground in the inland l’Alcoia and El Comptat areas. It is also an added fire risk when caught in the branches of the many pines in both zones.

Barely felt TINY inland Benifallim (population 108) experienced a 1.6 earthquake at a depth of 4,000 metres at 9am last Monday, the National Geographic Institute announced. Although this latest tremor was hardly noticed by residents, Benifallim has now had four earthquakes this year, more than any other Alicante province municipality.

Doubly vital THE Orihuela Chamber of Commerce insisted that water brought to southern Alicante, Murcia and some parts of Almeria via the Tajo-Segura pipeline was a “necessary infrastructure.” Not only was it important to sustaining agriculture in all three areas but it also contributed to halting desertification and climate change.

Not fair TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL’S Works Committee, who are asking for the same conditions as other de-privatised regional hospitals, asked for a public apology from the PSPV’s parliamentary spokesman. It was unfair to insinuate nursing staff obtained their jobs because they were “councillors’ offspring” and not on merit, they said.

Help needed THE mayors of Crevillent and Daya Vieja complained that they are still waiting for aid from the provincial council, the Diputacion, following the storms of September 2019. Twenty-one months after the catastrophe the only institution that had failed to pay affected municipalities was the Diputacion, both men maintained.

No plastic MONTESINOS declared war on plastic by giving out a reusable cloth bag in exchange for every five plastic bags taken to the town hall on market day. A plastic bag is used for 12 minutes but takes 500 years to biodegrade, the Commerce and Environment councillor pointed out.

Hands on ORIHUELA city hall is allowing pupils at El Palmeral high school who are currently taking a car repair course to practise on abandoned vehicles removed from local streets as part of their studies.

Good result AFTER both anti-Covid vaccinations, 98.7 per cent of the residents of the Casaverde residential home in Guardamar had antibodies, which a regional Health department survey revealed as one of the highest rates yet encountered.

Tiger hunt THE Valencian Community’s Health department allocated €350,000 to help town halls combat the tiger mosquitoes that can transmit Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika and have been detected in 85 per cent of the region’s municipalities.

Short films SANTA POLA announced that submissions for the Ninth Regional Short Film Competition that will be held at the town’s Casa de Cultura on November 11, 12 and 13 should be submitted before September 30.