MURCIA Youth Imprisoned For Beating His Mother when she refused to give him money to buy cannabis has his appeal dismissed



An appeal lodged with the Provincial Court of Murcia by a resident of the Murcian municipality of Mula, to overturn his sentence of three months and 23 days in prison, handed down in December 2020 by a criminal court, has been dismissed.

The youth had been found guilty of mistreating his mother, and was given the said sentence by the judge, for allegedly beating his mother after she had refused his demands to give him the money to buy cannabis joints.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the court details, the inc¡dent had occurred at the family home, and said that when the mother responded to his insults, she took a slipper and hit him on his back with it, at which point the defendant started to push and punch his mother, causing injuries to her that took five days to heal, which the judge considered to be a crime of mistreatment in the family, and passed the sentence accordingly.

Regarding the defendant’s allegation that it was his mother who started the confrontation, the judge commented that the fact that she hit him with a shoe “does not determine, by itself, that the defendant’s aggression did not take place”, according to 20minutos.es.

In rejecting the defendant’s appeal, the judge of the Provincial Court of Murcia said that there was sufficient evidence, plural, incriminating, and validly introduced in the process, and confirmed the subsequent restraining order that was imposed on the Murcia youth, under which he will not be allowed to get closer than 200 metres to his mother for a period of one year, three months and 23 days.

Concluding the session, the judge said that, on the other hand, it has not been proven that the mother acted out of spurious interests, since in the trial she had referred to how much it cost her mentally to decide to denounce her own son, but that she did so thinking that it was in the best of his interests at the time.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.