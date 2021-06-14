Man Detained After Woman Found Murdered in Motril

A man has been detained after a woman was found murdered in Motril. It is the third case of gender violence investigated in less than seven days in Andalucia, after the deaths of Rocio Caiz and Alicia Rodriguez.

POLICE in Motril arrested a 60-year-old man on Saturday, June 12, while investigating his alleged involvement in the death of his 56-year-old partner.

Between 10pm and 10.30pm on Jun 12, police were called and alerted to a report that there was a dead woman in the couple’s shared home. The body was on the sofa in the dining room of the home, with minor injuries and traces of blood near it.

Arriving at the scene, the police and the Public Health Emergencies Company confirmed the death of the woman, while officers detained the man and kept him under arrest at the police station in Motril. The deceased woman, who was not a Spanish citizen, may have been dead for at least 24 hours before her body was discovered.

Her body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine where forensic doctors will carry out an post-mortem, which will determine whether the cause of her death was the result of violence or not.

If it is confirmed that she died violently, it will be the third murder investigated as sexist violence in Andalucia in less than a week, including the deaths of Rocio Caiz, 17, in Estepa, Sevilla, and Alicia Rodriguez, 36, in Marmolejo, Jaen.

