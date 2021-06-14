Malaga Airport On Spains’s Costa del Sol Reports A Sharp Rise In Passenger Traffic For May.

Malaga airport has just released figures for passenger traffic in May, and it’s good news. Although still a long way from the heady figures of summer of 2019, official statistics confirm an obvious improvement in the number of passengers travelling through the airport.

Although the recent cancellation of flights from the UK will no doubt affect traffic in June, it is expected that by July holidaymakers will once return again in their numbers to the Costa del Sol.

The latest figures released this Monday by Spanish Airports and Air Navigation (Aena), corresponding to May, shows 375,721 travellers passed through the airport in that period.

A figure that, although it is 80.4% lower than May 2019, when no one thought that a pandemic was going to paralyse the whole world, is also 5,271% higher than the just 6,995 registered users in May of last year, when the Covid crisis was at it’s peak.

Another thing to take into consideration is that it is the highest percentage growth among the large Spanish airports. In absolute terms, the top position is held by Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 1,268,338 passengers in May, 1,460.8% more than a year ago.

This is followed by Palma de Mallorca, with 854,595 travellers (3,654.7% more than in 2020 but -73.1% compared to 2019). The third in contention is Barcelona-El Prat, with 852,251 passengers (+ 1,714.8% compared to May 2020 and -81.8% over 2019). Gran Canaria is also ahead of Malaga, with 381,097 passengers (-59% compared to 2019 and + 1,132.6% over the same month a year ago).

Malaga Airport is fifth in the whole of Spain for passenger numbers. In May, there were 5,316 landings and take-offs recorded, 854.4% more than a year earlier, but 62% less than in 2019. Madrid appears in first place in this part of the statistics, with 14,051 operations, 369, 1% more than last year (62.3% less than in 2019).

