Madrid Murder With Iron Bar in the Middle of the Street.

A man has been killed in Madrid with an iron bar in a shocking attack.

The shocking incident took place in Madrid’s Concepción neighbourhood, and so far two suspects have been arrested. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, but sadly the man was found dead and medics were unable to resuscitate him.

According to Europa Press a Madrid police spokesperson explained that a 41-year-old man was beaten to death in the head in the Madrid neighbourhood of Concepción. The shocking attack took place on Sunday and involved an attack with an iron bar.

The shocking events took place on Sunday at around 2. The murder took place in a garden area on Salvador de Madariaga Street. The victim had been in an argument and a fight with several men. Sadly, one man ended up lying on the ground bleeding profusely after receiving a severe head injury.

According to Emergencias Madrid a medical team from Samur-Protección Civil rushed to the scene of the incident and sadly found the man dead, and were unable to resuscitate him.

The area has also been attended by Public Safety officers who will protect the crime scene and the Violent Crimes Group of the Scientific Police and agents from the Homicide Group.

Witnesses were able to provide descriptions of those involved in the fight and two men of Algerian nationality have been arrested, who could possibly have been involved in the incident.

Police have also discovered in the vicinity of the death a large iron bar which is believed to be the murder weapon. This has been taken in for analysis.

The investigation continues in a bid to clarify the motive behind crime and what exactly happened.

