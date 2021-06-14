Juanma Moreno Greets the King of Spain, Felipe VI, in Cadiz

Juanma Moreno met the King of Spain, Felipe VI, at the Port of Cadiz this morning before the monarch travelled to Sevilla to receive Andalucia’s first medal of honour.

King Felipe arrived on the Juan Sebastian Elcano to Cadiz where he was greeted by the President of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno.

This ship set sail on August 24, 2020, from the La Carraca Naval Base and 236 men and women have travelled in it for ten months barely leaving its confines to guarantee that it would remain Covid-19 free.

King Felipe was granted the medal of honour because he “embodies the most solid affective bond of Andalucia with all the State institutions,” according to the Junta de Andalucia.

Moreno proposed that the King be the first recipient of the award.

“The holder of the Crown personifies the principles and values ​​that sustain and reinforce our collective identity as a Spanish nation and that provide Andalucia with the best benchmark of harmony, serenity, enthusiasm and determination with which to face the vicissitudes of the present, undertake the recovery and working together for the future,” the Junta said in a press release.

“World society in general, and within it Spanish and Andalucian society, is going through one of the most committed moments in contemporary history; a challenge that tests, once again, and with unusual harshness, organisational skills; levels of resistance as a socioeconomic system; the soundness and suitability of its institutions; and, as a key element, the collaboration between them and the cohesion of citizens and their representatives around their shared objectives. The figure of Felipe VI provides Andalucians, in this extraordinary situation, a clear mirror of their strengths and a moral reinforcement of the greatest relevance for the development of their capacities,” the statement added.

