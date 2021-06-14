No relationship between the Covid Vaccine and Heart problems.

Health minister indicates that at the moment “there is no causal relationship” between the Covid vaccine and heart problems.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), part of the Ministry of Health, has stated that currently “it cannot be established that there is a causal relationship between the occurrence of myocarditis or pericarditis and vaccination” against COVID-19.

The European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) initiated this assessment following a number of reported cases in Israel. Most of these cases were not serious, resolved within a few days and mostly involved young men (under 30 years of age), with symptoms starting a few days after administration of the vaccine, almost all after receiving the second dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

In European Economic Area (EEA) countries, reports of myocarditis and/or pericarditis have also been received for the various vaccines being administered.

These pathologies usually occur in the general population, often related to previous infections or immune-mediated diseases. Their frequency of occurrence in the European population has been estimated at 1 to 10 cases per year per 100,000 population. The incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis in Spain, estimated from Bifap data, is 11 cases per year per 100,000 inhabitants.

Symptoms of myocarditis/pericarditis are variable, often including shortness of breath, palpitations that may be accompanied by irregular heart rhythm and precordial pain. These conditions usually improve on their own or with appropriate treatment.

At this stage, Health explains that “the available data does not allow us to conclude that there is a causal relationship with the administration of the vaccines”. “Myocarditis and pericarditis are pathologies that occur with a certain frequency in the population regardless of vaccination”, they justify.

In any case, the PRAC is still evaluating all available information and has requested additional information from the marketing authorisation holders. In the meantime, they recommend that citizens “seek medical advice if in the days following vaccination they experience shortness of breath, palpitations that may be accompanied by irregular heart rhythm and chest pain”.

