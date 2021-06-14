Google Announces Google Workspace for Everyone

Google announces that Google Workspace is available to everyone. The same single, connected experience that helps millions of businesses, non-profits and classrooms transform how they collaborate is now available to anyone with a Google account.

Additional innovations designed for businesses include a new individual subscription offer, new enhancements to Google Meet, and new security and privacy capabilities to support trusted hybrid collaboration

Now, all of the company’s three billion-plus existing users across consumer, enterprise, and education have access to the full Google Workspace experience, including Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet and more, the Silicon Valley behemoth announced on June 14.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition to offering Google Workspace to everyone, the company announced new innovations that address the specific challenges and opportunities of the hybrid work world:

The evolution of Rooms in Google Chat to Spaces

A new individual subscription offer: Google Workspace Individual

New enhancements to Google Meet that enable collaboration equity

New security and privacy capabilities across Google Workspace

“Collaboration doesn’t stop at the workplace — our products have been optimized for broad participation, sharing and helpfulness since the beginning,” said Javier Soltero, VP and GM, Google Workspace.

“Our focus is on delivering consumers, workers, teachers and students alike an equitable approach to collaboration, while still providing flexibility that allows these different subsets of users to take their own approach to communication and collaboration,” he added.

Anyone with a Google account, meaning friends, family, or groups of any kind can stay connected, work together, and share helpful information in a single space. For example, you can organize a junior sports league with ease, take that fundraiser to the next level, or even turn a hobby into a business, according to Google.

“With the introduction of Spaces, the Rooms experience in Google Chat will evolve into a dedicated place for organizing people, topics, and projects in Google Workspace. Over the summer, we’ll evolve Rooms to become Spaces and launch a streamlined and flexible user interface that helps teams and individuals stay on top of everything that’s important,” the company added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.