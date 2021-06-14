Galician Rally Driver Dies In Head-On Collision

GALICIAN Rally Driver Dies In A Head-On Collision in Pontevedra



Víctor Magariños, a 48-year-old rally driver from Pontevedra in Galicia, lost his life yesterday, Saturday 12, in an awful head-on collision with another vehicle in Pontevedra, according to the 112 emergency services.

An individual at the scene reportedly called the Galicia 112 emergency centre immediately to alert them to a serious accident involving two vehicles, with the drivers of both cars needing urgent medical attention, after which 112 activated the 061-Urxencias Sanitarias ambulance, along with the GES of A Estrada, and the Pontevedra firefighters to the reported location of the accident to give assistance to both drivers.

112 Galicia reported to Europa Press that a head-on collision between two cars occurred at 12:25 on Saturday, at Km2 on the EP-0401, in the town of Carballedo, in the municipality of Cerdedo-Cotobade, in Lugo province, where the Galician rally driver, Víctor Magariños, was confirmed dead at the scene, and the driver of the other vehicle had to be transferred by helicopter to the hospital, where he remains under observation.

It is reported that both men were travelling on one of the race stages and carrying out reconnaissance tests for the Rally of Pontevedra which is scheduled for next week, when they collided in a head-on crash, with emergency crews having to cut both men out of their respective vehicles, but there is no report yet as to how the accident happened, as reported by 20minutos.es.

