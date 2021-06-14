Face masks could go next month

FACEMASKS: Generalitat hopes to eliminate these out of doors next month Photo credit: Pixabay

THE regional government will press to eliminate the use of face masks outdoors in July.

Ximo Puig, the Valencian Community’s president, revealed earlier this week in an interview with the regional radio station, A Punt, that he intends to put forward the request at the next meeting of the Inter-territorial Health Committee.

“The Valencian Community has the lowest accumulated Covid incidence rate in Spain with 40 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants,” he reminded his interviewer.

“This makes it a safe destination that guarantees stability,” Puig added.

Valencia’s regional government hopes that next month it will be possible to dispense with masks when visiting beaches, rivers, countryside and mountains where there is fresh air and social distancing can be guaranteed.

The Generalitat president pointed out that, according to experts, masks in surroundings like these “play absolutely no part” in catching or transmitting the coronavirus.


Puig nevertheless stressed during the A Punt interview that ventilation and fresh air were vitally important.

The Valencian president was characteristically cautious about no longer wearing a mask inside towns and cities, as these were a symbol that the virus “is still out there,” he said.

“It is essential to remember that a battle is still being fought against the coronavirus and the facemask image is fundamental,” Puig emphasised.


