EU Digital Covid Certificate Ready For July 1 Rollout
The European Union rubber-stamped its proposal for digital Covid certification in the bloc today, Monday, June 14.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is “delivering” when she made the announcement earlier today, 36 years from the day the Schengen open borders agreement was signed.

It comes into force on July 1, for an initial 12 months and certifies the EU citizen’s Covid status, whether they are vaccinated or not, how they have tested, or if they have immunity from a previous infection. The certificate will exempt EU citizens from stricter Covid restrictions when travelling between member states.

Millions have already reportedly signed up to have the certification since it was first announced on June 1. So far, 13 EU member states have begun issuing certificates to applicants.

Announcing the proposals, von der Leyen said the Schengen agreement was “the beginning” of free movement within the EU, which she described as “one of the biggest achievements of Europe” and delivered in “record time”.


She added: “Today, the European Digital Covid Certificate reassures us of this spirit of an open Europe, a Europe without barriers, but also a Europe that is slowly but surely opening up after a most difficult time – the pandemic. This certificate is a symbol of an open and digital Europe.”

The European Commission is committed to a resumption of international travel within the EU from July 1, airline leaders have been told.

The Commission also developed reference software and apps for the issuance, storage and verification of certificates, to facilitate the roll-out at national level; these are published on GitHub and used by 12 Member States.


The latest information on coronavirus measures as well as travel restrictions provided by Member States are available on the Re-open EU platform.

