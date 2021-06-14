€500 for DEBRA Butterfly Children charity

€500 for DEBRA Butterfly Children charity
DEBRA FUNDRAISER: One of the evening’s features at the Hillside Bar and Snooker Centre Photo credit: Mary Chambers

DEBRA held its first fundraising event this year at the Hillside Bar and Snooker Centre in Torrevieja’s La Marina urbanisation.

With Tommy Rogers as host and quizmaster, the evening started with supper followed by the Fun Quiz.

This was won by The Numpties, but it was impossible to beat the cards and no-one completed Play Your Cards Right.

Ticket money, raffle and fundraising throughout the evening produced €330 with a €60 donation from the Lemon Challenge at the Hillside Bar, giving the charity a total of €390.

Lorna Cowen donated €10 to round this up to €400, which opened the floodgates with many guests giving personal donations.  Young Stanley gave his pocket money and then DEBRA’s youngest volunteer decided to go round shaking his bucket.

This added another €34.31 to the pot, while Carl, Kelly and Aunt Flo gave donations which brought the final total to €500.


It was a great night for the DEBRA charity, who thanked everyone that attended for their continued support and generosity.

“We look forward to many more fundraising evenings at the Hillside Bar and Snooker Centre,” the organisers said.


