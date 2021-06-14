Dr. Dre to open a new public high school in LA.

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine launched a $300 million high school in South Los Angeles last week.

The school has teamed up with the LA Unified School District to inspire the next generation of Black and Latino business owners and critical thinkers.

Dre, born Andre Young, said he never had much interest in school and wanted to reach ‘the inner-city kid, the younger me,’ he told the Los Angeles Times. ‘Here’s a place that you can go where there’s something that you can learn that you’re really interested in.’

The new high school in 2022 which will be launched with the help of the music industry titans Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine revealed intentions last week to work with the LA School District and build a high school in autumn, 2022.

‘This is for kids who want to go out and start their own company or go work at a place… like Marvel, or Apple or companies like that,’ Iovine said.

The LA Board of Education approved plans for the school last week, and is expected to open in the fall of 2022. Dre and Iovine are the only private investors for the school, and are supplementing funding from the LA school district funding.

The proposed name for the school is Regional High School No. 1, located at the present Audubon Middle School in Leimert Park.

LACSD reported that it chose Audubon for the magnet program due to decreased attendance at the school.

The goal of the school will be derived from the $70 million grant to the Iovine and Young Academy for Arts, Technology, and the Business of Innovation from Dre and Iovine.

