Debbie Skyrme ​win the “Best European Celebrant Award 2021” in the Global Celebrant Industry Awards

Local wedding celebrant Debbie Skyrme of La Herradura on the Costa Tropical has beaten off finalists from Greece and Italy to win the “Best European Celebrant Award 2021” in the Global Celebrant Industry Awards.

Former UK registrar Debbie Skyrme, has had her talents as an independent wedding celebrant here in Andalucia recognised by winning two categories in the prestigious Global Celebrant Industry Awards. In addition to her European achievement, Debbie also walked off with the accolade of “Most Unique Ceremony in Spain” for her work in creating bespoke ceremonies incorporating rituals and cultural elements reflecting the personalities of her wedding couples.

Officiating around 40 elopements, vow renewals, and wedding ceremonies every year in southern Spain, 57 year old Debbie is excited to celebrate her recent achievement.

“To be even nominated in the Global Celebrant Industry Awards is a huge privilege, ” Debbie told us. “I am so passionate about raising the profile of Andalucia as a destination wedding location and these awards are a true reflection of the amazing wedding community we have here in southern Spain and the beautiful symbolic wedding ceremonies that we offer.”

Debbie went on to explain, “There are many couples in Spain and overseas who have contracted their legal marriage during the pandemic, but have been deprived of an actual wedding ceremony due to restrictions. Now is their time!

“I believe that as soon as newly married couples can safely travel, they will be looking to combine a holiday in the Spanish sunshine with a ceremonial celebration of their love. And the Spanish wedding industry is ready to welcome them and make their dream ceremonies come true!”

Local Spanish weddings cost an average of €24,000. Foreign wedding tourism from overseas couples coming to tie the knot generates huge annual income for Spain and is the focus of a post-pandemic marketing campaign across the Costa del Sol from the newly formed Union de Profesionales de Bodas Malaga with the slogan, “Malaga For Weddings”.

On a local level, Debbie is a driving force within her own community of wedding suppliers to promote wedding tourism within the Costa Tropical by working with the tourism minister and the wedding supplier community to create a video of the area.

The prestige of winning the Best European Celebrant Award puts the spotlight well and truly on Debbie Skyrme as a premier ceremony officiant and Andalucia as a prime destination wedding location.

To learn more about destination weddings and symbolic ceremonies in Spain visit http://www.celebrantspain.es